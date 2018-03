BRIEF-Stada FY Net Income Down By 1 Pct At EUR 85.3 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Stada:

* GROUP SALES INCREASED IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR BY 8% TO EUR2,313.9M

* REPORTED EBITDA INCREASED IN 2017 BY 1% TO EUR363.8M

* REPORTED NET INCOME REDUCED IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR BY 1% TO EUR85.3M

* ‍SUGGEST TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR OF EUR0.11 PER STADA SHARE​

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROUP SALES ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY AND PORTFOLIO EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE EUR2.495BN +/- 5%

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR480M +/- 5% AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME EUR230M +/- 5%

* ‍FOR 2019, EXECUTIVE BOARD EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED GROUP SALES OF EUR2.575BN +/- 5%​

* ‍FOR 2019, EXECUTIVE BOARD EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED GROUP SALES OF EUR2.575BN +/- 5%​

* ‍FOR 2019 EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR540M +/- 5% AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF EUR275M +/- 5%​