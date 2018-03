March 20 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG:

* STADA SAYS DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT BETWEEN STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG AND NIDDA HEALTHCARE GMBH TAKES EFFECT

* STADA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS NOW HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO TENDER THEIR SHARES TO NIDDA HEALTHCARE IN RETURN FOR A COMPENSATION IN THE AMOUNT OF €74.40 PER SHARE THROUGH THEIR CUSTODIAN BANK