April 16 (Reuters) - STADA Arzneimittel AG:

* SAYS MIGUEL PAGAN TO BECOME EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER FOR PRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS STEFFEN WAGNER TO BE HEAD OF EUROPE, CARSTEN CRON TO HEAD EMERGING MARKETS

* SAYS ROBERT KNERR TO FOLLOW WOLTER KUIZINGA AS HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT