BRIEF-STADA Says On Track To Meet Targets After Q1 Results

May 3 (Reuters) - STADA Arzneimittel AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG: STADA WITH SOLID BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SIGNIFICANT MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN BOTH SEGMENTS

* Q1 REPORTED GROUP SALES DECLINED BY 1 PERCENT TO EUR558.1 MILLION

* GROUP SALES ADJUSTED FOR PORTFOLIO AND CURRENCY EFFECTS INCREASED BY 4 PERCENT TO EUR573.4 MILLION

* REPORTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 9 PERCENT TO EUR118.6 MILLION IN Q1

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW BY 9 PERCENT TO EUR118.4 MILLION

* REPORTED NET INCOME INCREASED BY 15 PERCENT TO EUR56.7 MILLION

* ADJUSTED NET INCOME GREW BY 14 PERCENT TO EUR60.9 MILLION.

* ON TRACK TO MEET GROWTH TARGETS WE HAVE SET FOR 2018