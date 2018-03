March 22 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS -

* CO AND BRIMSTONE CONCLUDED ASSET FOR SHARE AGREEMENT ON MARCH 20 WHEREBY STADIO WILL ACQUIRE 17.2% OF BRIMSTONE’S 30% INTEREST IN MILPARK SPV

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD - SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION EQUAL TO 50.8 MILLION RAND