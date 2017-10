BRIEF-Stadio Holdings to raise 200 mln rand via private placement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Stadio holdings ltd :

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD - ‍INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY R200 MILLION THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* STADIO - ‍PLACEMENT VIA OFFER TO BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT COP, BLACK PERSONS (BEING NATURAL PERSONS DEFINED AS BLACK PEOPLE IN B-BBEE ACT AND B-BBEE CODES)​

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD - ‍INVITED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR APPROXIMATELY 67 000 000 TO 80 000 000 (BUT NO MORE THAN 87 000 000) STADIO SHARES​

* STADIO - OFFER ‍AT A PRICE PER PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHARE BEING LOWER OF R2.96 AND VOL WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE FOR 30 TRADING DAY PERIOD AFTER LISTING DATE, LESS A 20% DISCOUNT​