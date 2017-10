Oct 13 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS LTD

* AGRREMENT FOR ‍MILPARK SPV TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MBS EDUCATION​

* DEAL FOR 320 MILLION RAND

* ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH BY MILPARK SPV BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC FUNDS TRANSFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)