May 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - STADLER RAIL AG ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ANCHOR ORDER: C. 1.5M SHARES FROM PCS HOLDING AG CURRENTLY OWNING C. 29.0% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* BLOCK TRADE - STADLER RAIL AG ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED FURTHER PRICE GUIDANCE TO FOLLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: