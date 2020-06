BRIEF-Stadler Rail And Arriva Sign Contract To Refit Trains With ETCS Guardia

June 29 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* ARRIVA AND STADLER SIGN CONTRACT TO REFIT TRAINS WITH ETCS AUTOMATIC TRAIN PROTECTION SYSTEM GUARDIA

* ARRIVA NEDERLAND AND STADLER SIGNED A CONTRACT TO REFIT 36 TRAINS WITH THE EUROPEAN TRAIN CONTROL SYSTEM (ETCS) GUARDIA

* PROJECT WILL INCLUDE THE HOMOLOGATION OF GUARDIA FOR THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND GERMANY

* FIRST TRAINS WITH THE BUILT-IN SYSTEM WILL BE READY FOR USE IN 2022

* ASSIGNMENT WILL BE EXECUTED BETWEEN 2020 AND 2024