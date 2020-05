May 7 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG:

* STADLER RAIL AG - CYBER ATTACK ON STADLER IT NETWORK

* STADLER RAIL AG - DESPITE THE CORONA PANDEMIC AND CYBERATTACK, THE CONTINUATION OF THE PRODUCTION OF NEW TRAINS AND STADLER SERVICES IS GUARANTEED Source text - bit.ly/2A01dmz Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)