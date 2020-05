BRIEF-Stadler Rail says CEO Ahlburg leaving company

May 21 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG:

* STADLER RAIL SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CEO THOMAS AHLBURG HAVE DECIDED TO TERMINATE THE EMPLOYMENT BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* STADLER RAIL SAYS DECISION WAS DUE TO DIFFERENT VIEWS REGARDING STADLER’S STRATEGIC AND ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

* STADLER RAIL SAYS AHLBURG WISHES TO CHANGE HIS CAREER DIRECTION AND TO BECOME AN INDEPENDENT ENTREPRENEUR IN THE FUTURE

* STADLER RAIL SAYS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED, THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, PETER SPUHLER, WILL ALSO ASSUME THE FUNCTION OF THE GROUP CEO AD INTERIM WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* STADLER RAIL SAYS AHLBURG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE THE COMPANY AS A SENIOR ADVISOR UNTIL THE END OF 2020