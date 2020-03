BRIEF-Stadler Rail Sees Double-Digit Sales Growth In 2020

March 5 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 5.1 BILLION, THEREOF CHF 833 MILLION IN THE SERVICE AREA

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 120 MILLION (CHF 1.20 PER SHARE)

* MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE CONFIRMED

* FY SALES GROWTH OF 60% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO AROUND CHF 3.2 BILLION

* FOR 2020 SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN STABLE CURRENCY SITUATION AND RESULT SIMILAR TO 2019

* PLANS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF ABOUT 60% OF THE GROUP'S EARNINGS FOR 2020