July 2 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG:

* STADLER SUPPLIES 55 FLIRT BATTERIES FOR THE NAHVERKEHRSVERBUND SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN

* PART OF THE CONTRACT IS THE MAINTENANCE OF THE VEHICLES OVER A PERIOD OF 30 YEARS

* STARTING AT END OF 2022, THE VEHICLES WILL BE USED IN THE NORTH AND EAST NETWORKS

* ORDER VALUE IS AROUND 600 MILLION EUROS