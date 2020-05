BRIEF-Stadler Rail suspends 2020 targets over coronavirus uncertainty

May 21 (Reuters) - Stadler Rail AG:

* STADLER RAIL SAYS SO FAR IT HAS BEEN CONFRONTED WITH RELATIVELY LITTLE IMPACT FROM THE COVID-19 CRISIS BUT FUTURE CONSEQUENCES ARE DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AT THIS STAGE

* STADLER RAIL SAYS HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED WITH A DECLINE IN DEMAND

* STADLER RAIL SAYS HAS A VERY SOLID LIQUIDITY AND A CONTINUOUSLY VERY HIGH ORDER BACKLOG OVER SEVERAL YEARS

* STADLER RAIL SAYS SOME SUPPLY AND TRANSPORT CHAINS HAVE BEEN BRIEFLY INTERRUPTED DUE TO COMPLICATIONS IN THE SUBCONTRACTING INDUSTRIES

* STADLER RAIL SAYS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LEAD TO A DELAY IN THE AUTHORIZATION, CUSTOMER ACCEPTANCE AND INVOICING OF NEW TRAINS

* STADLER RAIL SAYS AS A CONSEQUENCE, STADLER CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT CERTAIN REVENUES FROM THE ROLLING STOCK SEGMENT WILL BE DEFERRED

* STADLER RAIL SAYS THE THINNING OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING THE PANDEMIC WHICH CAUSED A REDUCTION OF THE TRAVELLED DISTANCES LEADS TO A TEMPORARY REVENUE DECREASE IN THE SERVICE AND COMPONENTS SEGMENT

* STADLER RAIL SAYS IN VIEW OF THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES, THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 ARE SUSPENDED

* STADLER RAIL SAYS THE MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED