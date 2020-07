July 3 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* TO DELIVER FOUR ADDITIONAL HYBRID TRAM-TRAIN VEHICLES TO HUNGARIAN RAILWAYS

* FIRST EIGHT UNITS ARE EXPECTED TO ENTER COMMERCIAL SERVICE BY THE AUTUMN OF 2021, WHILE THE OPTIONAL 4 UNITS BY THE SUMMER OF 2022