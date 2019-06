June 3 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* WINS CONTRACT IN US TO BUILD EIGHT FLIRT TRAINS FOR THE COTTON BELT PROJECT IN TEXAS FOR DALLAS RAPID TRANSIT (DART)

* THE CONTRACT VOLUME AMOUNTS TO ABOUT $119 MILLION

* TRAINS ARE TO START IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC FROM THE END OF 2022 Source text -bit.ly/2QEWhIc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)