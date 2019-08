Aug 21 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* IS PROVIDING MORE TRAINS FOR PKP INTERCITY IN POLAND

* CONTRACT FOR THE DELIVERY OF TWELVE FLIRT ELECTRIC MULTIPLE UNITS INCLUDING MAINTENANCE FOR 15 YEARS FROM PKP

* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO 270 MILLION SWISS FRANCS Source text - bit.ly/33LN6vI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)