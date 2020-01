Jan 6 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* STADLER WINS FIRST SERVICE CONTRACT IN THE USA

* DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT (DART) HAS CONTRACTED STADLER TO MAINTAIN THE FLIRT MULTIPLE UNITS ORDERED IN JUNE 2019 AND THE ASSOCIATED SERVICE DEPOT (EMF) FOR A PERIOD OF 15 YEARS

* THE TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE IS $ 112 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2uoosEd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)