March 20 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* WINS TENDER FOR DELIVERY OF UP TO 1,500 NEW SUBWAY CARS FOR BERLIN PUBLIC TRANSPORT COMPANY

* FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF UP TO 3 BILLION EUROS ALSO INCLUDES SUPPLY OF SPARE PARTS OVER A PERIOD OF 32 YEARS Source text - bit.ly/3dj5iBG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)