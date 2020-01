Jan 28 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* WILL BE AWARDED THE CONTRACT FOR THE DELIVERY OF 42 METRO TRAINS

* CONTRACT ALSO INCLUDES MAINTENANCE OF FLEET FOR UP TO 35 YEARS AND CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAINTENANCE DEPOT

* NEXUS TRAFFIC AUTHORITY IN NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, UK, TO SIGN A CONTRACT WITH STADLER FOR DELIVERY OF 42 METRO TRAINS, INCLUDING OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL TRAINS

* ORDER IS WORTH AROUND £ 700M Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)