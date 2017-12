Dec 22 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SAYS AS A RESULT OF BRIAND'S DEPARTURE, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD SEVERANCE CHARGE OF UP TO $0.04 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4 ENDING DEC 31, 2017