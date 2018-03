March 29 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS - AUDIT COMMITTEE SAID CO'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THREE & NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017 NOT RELIABLE Source text (bit.ly/2J60kcc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)