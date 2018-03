March 19 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR

* SEES FY REVENUE $500 MILLION

* ‍SEES PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 NET LOSS OF $9.1 MILLION, INCLUDED $7.9 MILLION OF CHARGES​

* ‍EXPECTS TO FILE ITS AUDITED RESULTS FOR FY 2017 ON FORM 10-K BEFORE SEC FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: