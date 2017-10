Oct 10 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BRENDAN FLOOD UPDATED M&A PLANS AT 2017 EXECUTIVE FORUM EUROPE

* ‍REAFFIRMED TARGET OF GROWING TO $500 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE, WITH A TARGET TIMELINE OF TWO YEARS

* ‍BRENDAN FLOOD CONFIRMED THAT RECENT CBSBUTLER AND FIRSTPRO GEORGIA ACQUISITIONS “WILL MORE THAN DOUBLE PROFITABILITY” OF CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: