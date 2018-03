BRIEF-Stage Stores Reports Q4 Positive Comparable Sales And EPS Improvement

March 8 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc:

* STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT

* IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO DELIVER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES

* IN 2018, EXPECT TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE EBIT, AND GENERATE POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW

* ‍EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18​

* FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES BETWEEN $1,610 MILLION AND $1,640 MILLION

* ‍SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MILLION​

* FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95

* STAGE STORES - FOR FY18, SEES TAX RATE OF 0%, WHEN COMPARED TO 2017, IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2018 EPS BY $0.36 TO $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE