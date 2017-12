Dec 6 (Reuters) - STAGECOACH GROUP PLC:

* HALF YEAR PRETAX PROFIT 96.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 89.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HALF YEAR REVENUE 1.8 BILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 3.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE 13.6 PENCE (H1 2017: 12.7 PENCE)

* NO CHANGE TO OUR EXPECTATION OF 2017/18 EARNINGS PER SHARE

* "EAST MIDLANDS TRAINS FRANCHISE HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH TO MARCH 2019, WITH PROSPECT OF AGREEING A FURTHER DIRECT AWARD FRANCHISE"