BRIEF-Stagecoach Says Commercial Sales At Local Regional Bus Operating Cos At Around 15% Of "Normal" Levels

April 3 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* COMMERCIAL SALES AT OUR LOCAL REGIONAL BUS OPERATING COMPANIES ARE NOW AT AROUND 15% OF “NORMAL” LEVELS

* VEHICLE MILEAGE AT THOSE COMPANIES IS NOW AT AROUND 50% OF “NORMAL” LEVELS WITH PLANS TO REDUCE THAT CLOSER TO 40% OVER NEXT WEEK.

* HAVE REDUCED OUR PREVIOUSLY PLANNED 2020/21 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (C.£105M OF CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND C.£38M OF NEW LEASES)

* PLANNED 2020/21 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS LIMITED TO C.£40M OF CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND C.£20M OF NEW LEASES.

* TEMPORARILY WINDING DOWN MEGABUS.COM SERVICES IN ENGLAND AND WALES, AND WILL SUSPEND ALL SUCH SERVICES BY 5 APRIL

* NO FURTHER DIVIDENDS WILL BE PROPOSED IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 2 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: