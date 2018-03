BRIEF-Stagecoach Says Revenue Growth Across Rail Operations Broadly Consistent With H1

March 27 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group Plc:

* ‍PROVIDING A TRADING UPDATE IN RESPECT OF ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 28 APRIL 2018​

* FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FO​R ‍UK BUS (REGIONAL OPERATIONS) - FORTY FOUR WEEKS ENDED 3 MARCH 2018 (0.1)%

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH​ ‍NORTH AMERICA - TEN MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 (0.6) PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)