BRIEF-Stagezero Life Sciences Ltd. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

June 2 (Reuters) - StageZero Life Sciences Inc:

* STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

* STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES INC - MARKETED OFFERING OF UNITS OF CO WILL CONSIST OF A MINIMUM OF 50 MILLION UNITS AND A MAXIMUM OF 114.3 MILLION UNITS

* STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES INC - EACH UNIT WILL BE OFFERED AT A PRICE OF $0.07 PER UNIT

* STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES INC - EACH UNIT WILL BE COMPRISED OF ONE COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: