2 months ago
BRIEF-Stagwell Media acquires select mobile research assets from Nielsen
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
June 14, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stagwell Media acquires select mobile research assets from Nielsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Stagwell Group:

* Stagwell group - co's fund has acquired certain mobile research assets from Nielsen, specifically mobile insights survey, total communication survey

* Stagwell Group says with acquisition, Stagwell appointmented Dritan Nesho as CEO of HarrisX

* Stagwell Group says HarrisX will join Harris Insights and Analytics

* Stagwell Group - as part of transition, the acquired mobile research assets will relaunch as HarrisX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

