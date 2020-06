June 28 (Reuters) - Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT, UNIT WIN APPROVAL FROM INDONESIA AUTHORITIES TO RUN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ITS MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY DRUG BDB-001 IN TREATING PROGRESSIVE SEVERE COVID-19 INFECTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2YFY3hV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)