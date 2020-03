BRIEF-Stalexport Autostrady Says Coronavirus Spread May Have Significant Impact on Co's Operations and Results

March 23 (Reuters) - Stalexport Autostrady SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY RUNS WITHOUT MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

* EXPECTS EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS SPREAD MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FUTURE OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AS WELL AS GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* 99% OF GROUP'S REVENUES IN 2019 WERE FROM TOLL COLLECTION ON A4 KATOWICE-KRAKOW MOTORWAY SECTION MANAGED BY CO'S UNIT, SO ANY CHANGES IN TRAFFIC WILL BE SIGNIFICANT FOR GROUP'S RESULTS