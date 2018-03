March 22 (Reuters) - STALLERGENES GREER PLC:

* FY NET SALES REACHED EUR 265 MILLION IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 21.9 MILLION A SIGNIFICANT TURNAROUND COMPARED TO A LOSS OF EUR 67.9 MILLION IN 2016

* SEES 2018 NET SALES TO GROW MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SEES 2018 EBITDA TO BE HIGHER THAN 2017