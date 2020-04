April 8 (Reuters) - Stalprofil SA:

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS ALLOCATING 2019 NET PROFIT OF 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL

* ALLOCATION TO INCREASE CO’S FINANCIAL SECURITY IN FORCASTED COVID-19 RELATED ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

* STEEL DISTRIBUTION MARKET AND GAS TRANSMISSION MARKET SO FAR OPERATE WITHOUT MAJOR DISRUPTIONS, THERE IS RISK EXTENDED DURATION OF THE EPIDEMIC WILL DESTABILIZE BOTH MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)