April 2 (Reuters) - Stalprofil SA:

* SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT KATOWICE FACILITY DUE TO TWO WORKERS DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

* ORDERS FROM KATOWICE FACILITY ARE REDIRECTED TO CO’S FACILITY IN DABROWA GORNICZA

* NATIONAL AND EXPORT SALES IS MAINTAINED AT AVERAGE LEVEL