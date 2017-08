June 27 (Reuters) - Stampede Capital Ltd:

* Says Longfin acquired Stampede Tradex Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based subsidiary of Stampede Capital Limited, India

* Post Longfin IPO completion, value of investments held by Stampede Capital Limited in Longfin Corp would be about $137.5 mln

* co's revenue from operations of Indian unit expected to grow over 200 percent in FY 2018 versus FY 2017