BRIEF-Stamper Oil & Gas Provides Corporate Update On State Oil Corporation And Sudan

May 15 (Reuters) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp:

* STAMPER OIL & GAS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON STATE AND SUDAN

* NOTIFIED BY STATE OIL CORP THAT MOU BETWEEN STATE AND SUDAPET COMPANY LTD IS NOT IN GOOD STANDING

* COMPANY IS ALSO WORKING HARD AT THIS TIME ON EVALUATING OTHER OIL AND GAS PROJECTS IN LATIN AMERICA AND AFRICA

* STATE WILL BE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MINISTER AT MINISTRY OF OIL AND GAS THROUGH LOCAL MANAGER MEKKI MOSSAD FOR EXTENSION TO MOU

* STATE AND STAMPER ARE IN CONTINUED TALKS WITH OPERATOR IN SUDAN AND ARE WORKING HARD TO SIGN AN UPDATED MOU