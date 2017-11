Nov 28 (Reuters) - 2888.Hk:

* STATEMENT ON THE BOE 2017 STRESS TEST RESULTS

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍NOTES PUBLICATION TODAY BY BANK OF ENGLAND OF RESULTS OF 2017 STRESS TEST EXERCISE​

* STANDARD CHARTERED - ‍GROUP EXCEEDED ALL HURDLE RATES AND SYSTEMIC REFERENCE POINTS AFTER ALL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT ACTIONS​

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍GROUP'S LOW POINT CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 7.6 PER CENT AFTER SMAS REMAINED ABOVE GROUP'S HURDLE RATE OF 6.2 PER CENT​