May 10 (Reuters) -

* STANCHART SEEKING INVESTORS TO PURCHASE REMAINING $1.5 BILLION OF PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS, BACK SPIN-OFF OF 55-STRONG TEAM RUNNING BUYOUT BUSINESS - BLOOMBERG

* CREDIT SUISSE HAS STARTED PITCHING STANCHART TRANSACTION TO POTENTIAL SUITORS, INCLUDING OTHER BUYOUT FIRMS IN ASIA - BLOOMBERG Source text: bloom.bg/2I4urnA Further company coverage: