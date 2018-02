Feb 19 (Reuters) - Standard Alliance Insurance Plc :

* MAY BE UNABLE TO SUBMIT ITS 2017 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO NSE WITHIN TIMEFRAME REQUIRED BY THE REGULATORY AGENCY‍​

* COMPANY HAD EXPECTED TO FINALIZE THE AUDIT AND PUBLISH ITS 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY MARCH 31, 2018

* DELAY IN FILING 2017 ACCOUNTS DUE TO RECENTLY CONCLUDED MERGER EXERCISE WITH STANDARD ALLIANCE LIFE ASSURANCE WHICH REQUIRES ENHANCED DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION Source text (bit.ly/2Gs09pu)