BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance Says Unable To File FY Financial Statements Within Extended Due Date

May 4 (Reuters) - Standard Alliance Insurance PLC :

* STANDARD ALLIANCE INSURANCE - UNABLE TO FILE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 WITHIN EXTENDED DUE DATE AS APPROVED BY NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* STANDARD ALLIANCE INSURANCE - COMPANY IS UNABLE TO FILE ITS MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT FOR PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2018 BY THE DUE DATE OF 30 APRIL, 2018

* STANDARD ALLIANCE INSURANCE - SUBMITTED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO PRIMARY REGULATOR, NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION

* STANDARD ALLIANCE INSURANCE - OPTIMISTIC THAT SUBMISSION WILL BE DONE ON OR BEFORE THE 30TH OF JUNE, 2018.