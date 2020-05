BRIEF-Standard Bank Group Announces Basel III capital adequacy,leverage & liquidity coverage ratios

May 25 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* MARCH 2020 TRANSITIONAL COMMON EQUITY TIER I CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 12.6%

* MARCH 2020 FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER I CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 12.5%

* MARCH 2020 TRANSITIONAL TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 15.4%

* MARCH 2020 FULLY LOADED TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 15.3%

* MARCH 2020 TRANSITIONAL LEVERAGE RATIO (EXCLUDING. UNAPPROPRIATED PROFITS) AT 7.6%

* MARCH 2020 FULLY LOADED LEVERAGE RATIO (EXCLUDING. UNAPPROPRIATED PROFITS) AT 7.5%