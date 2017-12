Dec 14 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Limited:​

* STANDARD BANK GROUP - ‍APPOINTMENT OF LUNGISA FUZILE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA LIMITED (“SBSA”) WITH EFFECT FROM 15 JAN 2018​

* STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD - LUNGISA FUZILE TAKES OVER FROM SIM TSHABALALA WHO HAS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF SBSA FROM JUNE 2008 TO DATE