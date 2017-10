Sept 12 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd

* ‍BEN KRUGER STEPS DOWN FROM ROLE OF JOINT-GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* SIM TSHABALALA CONTINUES IN ROLE OF GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF STANDARD BANK GROUP, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA LTD

* ‍BEN KRUGER REMAINS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, REPORTING TO GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​