March 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME OF 18.57 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 19‍​.40 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 10.07‍​ BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 13.29 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.50 SHILLINGS PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON OR AFTER MAY 25