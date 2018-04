April 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered India CEO, Zarin Daruwala says:

* DOESN’T EXPECT ANY FURTHER PAIN COMING FROM CORPORATE BOOK

* HAVE A VERY AGGRESSIVE PROVISIONING POLICY AND HAVE EXPOSURE TO VERY FEW BANKRUPTCY CASES

* AIMS TO TAKE RETAIL LOANS TO 40 PCT OF LOAN BOOK FROM 29 PCT NOW, NO TIMEFRAME Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)