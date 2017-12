Dec 7 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -

* STATEMENT ON FINALISATION OF BASEL III REFORMS

* GROUP IS WELL-CAPITALISED WITH A STRONG AND LIQUID BALANCE SHEET THAT DEMONSTRATED ITS RESILIENCE IN RECENT BANK OF ENGLAND STRESS TEST

* GROUP HAD A COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 13.6 PER CENT AS AT END OF Q3 OF 2017 Further company coverage: