March 21 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc:

* ANNA MARRS, REGIONAL CEO, ASA AND CEO, COMMERCIAL AND PRIVATE BANKING, IS LEAVING THE GROUP ON SEPT 9, 2018‍​

* JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1‍​

* JITEN ARORA, REGIONAL HEAD, CB, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, WILL TAKE INTERIM RESPONSIBILITY FOR COMMERCIAL BANKING‍​