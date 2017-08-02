BRIEF-Standard Chartered underlying profit before tax up 93 per cent

2 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc
* Underlying income of $7.2bn was up 6 per cent year-on-year
* Underlying expenses of $4.8bn were up 5 per cent year-on-year
* Underlying loan impairment of $583m was down 47 per cent year-on-year
* Says common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 per cent was up 20 bps since year-end 2016 driven by profits in period
* Underlying profit before tax of $1.9bn was up 93 per cent year-on-year
* Restructuring charges of $165m in first half take total since november 2015 to $2.9bn
* Statutory profit before tax of $1.8bn was 82 per cent higher year-on-year
* Underlying basic earnings per share of 34.4 cents
* Says on track to deliver an additional $700m in planned gross costs efficiencies in 2017 and a further $400m in 2018
* Underlying return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 5.2 per cent up from 2.1 per cent in same period last year
* Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend on ordinary shares
* Board will consider at end of year whether it is appropriate to recommence payment of a dividend.
* Says group is now more efficient, better at managing risk, and its balance sheet quality has improved
* Says economic environment has shown signs of improving although geopolitical outlook remains uncertain
* Says u.s. Monitor programme for aml surveillance which has been further extended until end of 2018