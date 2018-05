May 14 (Reuters) - Standard Diversified Inc:

* . REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 SALES ROSE 11.3 PERCENT TO $74.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SDI PER CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON SHARE $0.03